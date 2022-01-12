SunnyD® Original Tangy Orange Citrus Punch Perspective: front
SunnyD® Original Tangy Orange Citrus Punch

16 fl ozUPC: 0005020056000
Product Details

Our signature SunnyD® flavor has a one-of-a-kind orange taste for a one-of-a-kind you!

  • Orange flavored citrus punch with other natural flavors
  • Contains 5% juice
  • 100% Vitamin C per 8oz serving

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (473 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium370mg15.42%
Total Carbohydrate29g9.67%
Sugar27g
Protein0g
Thiamin0.45mg30%
Vitamin C120mg200%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Contains: Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup and 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Concentrated Juices (Orange, Tangerine, Apple, Lime, Grapefruit, Pear), Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Thiamin Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Natural Flavors, Modified Cornstarch, Canola Oil, Sodium Citrate, Cellulose Gum, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Neotame, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Potassium Sorbate To Protect Flavor, Yellow #5, Yellow #6, Calcium Disodium EDTA To Protect Color

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
