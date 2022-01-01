Holds up to 22lbs of rice compact design fit in most cabinets. Accurately dispenses 1 cup of rice with each press. A much better solution than keeping your rice in those unattractive and un-resealable rice bags from the market. Removable bin easily transfers the rice to you cooker. 22lbs capacity Unique design: keeps grams dry and fresh User friendly: 1 press design (1 press = 1 cup of rice) Funnel dispensing: ensures a smooth and continuous flow Durable steel construction material Overall design avoid the entry of insect Specifications Capacity - 22lbs / 10kg Dispense - 1 cup / 150g Dimension (W x D x H) 7 x 16.5 x 17.5