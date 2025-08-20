Hover to Zoom
Sunsweet D'noir Prunes
8 ozUPC: 0080276302992
Located in AISLE 10
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.5oz (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar12g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium290mg8.29%
Vitamin A400Number of International Units8%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pitted California Prunes (Dried Plums)
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
