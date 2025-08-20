Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1.5oz (40 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 100

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 24g 8% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Sugar 12g

Protein 1g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 0.36mg 2%

Potassium 290mg 8.29%

Vitamin A 400Number of International Units 8%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%