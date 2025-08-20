Hover to Zoom
Sunsweet Pitted Dates
8 ozUPC: 0080276308154
Located in AISLE 10
Product Details
Sunsweet Deglet Noor Dates are full of rich flavor; who would have thought that these plump moist morsels are from the desert? They get their lusciousness from the majestic palm trees where we hand pick each delicious fruit - pure desert decadence.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.5oz (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar27g
Protein1g
Calcium19mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium270mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pitted Dates
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
