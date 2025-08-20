Hover to Zoom
Sunsweet Pitted Prune Canister
16 ozUPC: 0080276302884
Located in AISLE 10
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.5oz (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar14g
Protein1g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pitted Prunes (Dried Plums), Potassium Sorbate (as A Preservative).
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More