A really exciting theme set. Action and heroism with a fire brigade, a character dying for some action and a fire station full of stories to tell.

. Recommended age 18 months-5 years. Piece 7¼" Maximum. Themed stickers. Now with hats. 18 Piece + Stickers. 1 Character + 1 Hats + 1 Vehicle. 1 More Ideas To Play brochure13.39" H x 3.35" W x 9.06" L.1.81 lbs