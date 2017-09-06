The Instant Dissolve MicroLingual Tablets go to work fast, bypassing the digestive system as they are quickly absorbed directly into the body under the tongue. Biotin helps to maintain healthy blood sugar levels, promotes nail and hair strength and supports cell growth, metabolism of fats and amino acids and the production of fatty acids.* Biotin is essential in the healthy functioning of the "Krebs Cycle" in which energy is released from foods and transferred to the body for use.

The Instant Dissolve MicroLingual Tablets may be small but they are full potency! Typical tablets and capsules need to be swallowed and are inefficiently absorbed in the digestive system. MicroLingual tablets dissolve immediately under the tongue heading straight into the body. The proprietary hydrodrying process results in fewer inactive binders and fillers and a higher ratio of nutritional ingredients - hence the small size. They effectively provide your body with the nutrients you need right now.*

MicroLingual® tablets dissolve on contact on or under your tongue

No excessive binders, excipients, glues, additives, artificial fillers, colors and preservatives

No large pills to swallow

Great for children and the elderly

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.