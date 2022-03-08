Superior Source Biotin Tablets 5000mcg 100 Count Perspective: front
Superior Source Biotin Tablets 5000mcg 100 Count Perspective: back
Superior Source Biotin Tablets 5000mcg 100 Count

100 ctUPC: 0007663590310
Product Details

These Instant Dissolve MicroLingual® Tablets may be small but they are full potency! Typical tablets and capsules need to be swallowed and are inefficiently absorbed in the digestive system. MicroLingual® tablets dissolve immediately under the tongue heading straight into the body. The proprietary hydrodrying process results in fewer inactive binders and fillers and a higher ratio of nutritional ingredients - hence the small size. They efficiently provide your body with the nutrients you need right now.

  • MicroLingual® tablets dissolve on contact on or under your tongue No excessive binders, excipients, glues, additives, artificial fillers, colors and preservatives No large pills to swallow Great for children and the elderly.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Lactose and Acacia Gum .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
