60 ctUPC: 0007663590120
Product Details

Superior Source soft molded MicroLingual™ tablets dissolve immediately under the tongue, resulting in quick and direct absorption. Many companies market products as “fast dissolving” yet they are still compressed tablets. Requiring excessive binders to hold them together, compressed tablets also contain needless fillers and excipients that leave less room for the active ingredient. Our soft molded MicroLingual™ tablets contain no excipients and rely on a small amount of acacia gum to hold them together. That results in a much more concentrated product.

  • No excessive binders, excipients, glues, additives, artificial fillers, colors and preservatives
  • No large pills to swallow
  • Great for children and the elderly

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary ( Herbal ) Blend : Echinacea Root Extract , Slippery Elm Bark , Powder ( Ulmus Fulva ) , Stevia Leaf Extract . Other Ingredients : Lactose ( Milk ) , Natural Peppermint Flavor and Acacia Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
