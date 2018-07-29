The Instant Dissolve MicroLingual® Tablets go to work fast, bypassing the digestive system as they are quickly absorbed directly into the body under the tongue. DHEA is a natural precursor to testosterone and estrogen and may support sexual energy and vitality. DHEA also promotes bone strength.* DHEA levels naturally decline with age, making Superior Source DHEA an excellent choice for supplement this important hormone.*

MicroLingual® tablets dissolve on contact on or under your tongue

No excessive binders, excipients, glues, additives, artificial fillers, colors and preservatives

No large pills to swallow

Great for children and the elderly

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.