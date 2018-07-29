Superior Source DHEA Tablets 25mg
Product Details
The Instant Dissolve MicroLingual® Tablets go to work fast, bypassing the digestive system as they are quickly absorbed directly into the body under the tongue. DHEA is a natural precursor to testosterone and estrogen and may support sexual energy and vitality. DHEA also promotes bone strength.* DHEA levels naturally decline with age, making Superior Source DHEA an excellent choice for supplement this important hormone.*
- MicroLingual® tablets dissolve on contact on or under your tongue
- No excessive binders, excipients, glues, additives, artificial fillers, colors and preservatives
- No large pills to swallow
- Great for children and the elderly
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Lactose ( Milk ) and Acacia Gum . , Dehydroepiandrosterone ( DHEA )
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More