Superior Source DHEA Tablets 25mg

60 ctUPC: 0007663590020
The Instant Dissolve MicroLingual® Tablets go to work fast, bypassing the digestive system as they are quickly absorbed directly into the body under the tongue. DHEA is a natural precursor to testosterone and estrogen and may support sexual energy and vitality. DHEA also promotes bone strength.* DHEA levels naturally decline with age, making Superior Source DHEA an excellent choice for supplement this important hormone.*

  • MicroLingual® tablets dissolve on contact on or under your tongue
  • No excessive binders, excipients, glues, additives, artificial fillers, colors and preservatives
  • No large pills to swallow
  • Great for children and the elderly

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Lactose ( Milk ) and Acacia Gum . , Dehydroepiandrosterone ( DHEA )

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More