Superior Source No Shot Advanced B-12 Instant Dissolve Tablets 2000mcg
Product Details
The Instant Dissolve MicroLingual® Tablets may be small but they are full potency! Typical tablets and capsules need to be swallowed and are inefficiently absorbed in the digestive system*. MicroLingual tablets dissolve immediately under the tongue heading straight into the body. The proprietary hydrodrying process results in fewer inactive binders and fillers and a higher ratio of nutritional ingredients - hence the small size. They efficiently provide your body with the nutrients you need right now*.
- MicroLingual® tablets dissolve on contact on or under your tongue
- No excessive binders, excipients, glues, additives, artificial fillers, colors and preservatives
- No large pills to swallow
- Great for children and the elderly
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Lactose , Acacia Gum .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More