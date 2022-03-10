Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Superior Source Pregnenolone Tabs 50mg
50 ctUPC: 0007663590550
Purchase Options
Product Details
- MicroLingual® tablets dissolve on contact on or under your tongue
- No excessive binders, excipients, glues, additives, artificial fillers, colors and preservatives
- No large pills to swallow
- Great for children and the elderly
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pregnenolone . Other Ingredients : Lactose and Acacia Gum .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More