Superior Source Resveratrol Instant Dissolve Tablets 100mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Superior Source Resveratrol Instant Dissolve Tablets 100mg Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Superior Source Resveratrol Instant Dissolve Tablets 100mg

60 ctUPC: 0007663590290
Purchase Options

Product Details

Superior Source soft molded MicroLingual™ tablets dissolve immediately under the tongue, resulting in quick and direct absorption. Our soft molded MicroLingual™ tablets contain no excipients and rely on a small amount of acacia gum to hold them together. That results in a much more concentrated product.

  • Cardiovascular support*
  • MicroLingual® tablets dissolve on contact on or under your tongue
  • No excessive binders, excipients, glues, additives, artificial fillers, colors and preservatives
  • No large pills to swallow
  • Great for children and the elderly

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.