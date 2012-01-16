Why is Superior Source different from other vitamin lines? Superior Source soft molded MicroLingual™ tablets dissolve immediately under the tongue, resulting in quick and direct absorption. Many companies market products as "fast dissolving" yet they are still compressed tablets. Requiring excessive binders to hold them together, compressed tablets also contain needless fillers and excipients that leave less room for the active ingredient. Our soft molded MicroLingual™ tablets contain no excipients and rely on a small amount of acacia gum to hold them together*. That results in a much more concentrated product.

MicroLingual® tablets dissolve on contact on or under your tongue

No excessive binders, excipients, glues, additives, artificial fillers, colors and preservatives

No large pills to swallow

Great for children and the elderly*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.