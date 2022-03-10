Hover to Zoom
Superior Source Vitamin K-1 Instant Dissolve Tablets 500mcg
90 ctUPC: 0007663590400
Product Details
Superior Source soft molded MicroLingual™ tablets dissolve immediately under the tongue, resulting in quick and direct absorption. Our soft molded MicroLingual™ tablets contain no excipients and rely on a small amount of acacia gum to hold them together. That results in a much more concentrated product.
- MicroLingual® tablets dissolve on contact on or under your tongue
- No excessive binders, excipients, glues, additives, artificial fillers, colors and preservatives
- No large pills to swallow
- Great for children and the elderly
- GMO free