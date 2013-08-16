Superior Source Instant Dissolve MicroLingual® Tablets may be small but they are full potency*! Typical tablets and capsules need to be swallowed and are inefficiently absorbed in the digestive system. MicroLingual tablets dissolve immediately under the tongue heading straight into the body. The proprietary hydrodrying process results in fewer inactive binders and fillers and a higher ratio of nutritional ingredients - hence the small size. They efficiently provide your body with the nutrients you need right now*.

MicroLingual® tablets dissolve on contact on or under your tongue No excessive binders, excipients, glues, additives, artificial fillers, colors and preservatives No large pills to swallow Great for children and the elderly.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.