Supplement Training Systems Tribulus Maca Fenugreek
Product Details
The STS® Tribulus / Maca / Fenugreek Capsules are an innovative blend of ingredients intended to provide nutritive support for male performance.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tribulus ( Tribulus Terrestris ) ( Fruit Extract ) ( Supplying , Saponin ) , Organic Maca ( Lepidium Meyenii ) ( Root ) , Fenugreek ( Trigonella Foenum-graecum ) ( Seed Extract ) ( Supplying , Saponin ) , Damiana ( Turnera diffusa ) ( Leaf ) , Cordyceps Cs-4 ( Cordyceps Sinensis ) ( Mycelial Biomass [ Vegetative Stage ] Extract ) , Longjack (Eurycoma Longifolia Jack) (Root/rhizome Extract) , Velvet Bean ( Mucuna Pruriens ) ( Bean [ Seed ] Extract ) ( Supplying , Catecholamines ) . Other Ingredients : Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Maltodextrin , Cellulose . .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
