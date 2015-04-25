Supplement Training Systems Tribulus Maca Fenugreek Perspective: front
90 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0066040555470
The STS® Tribulus / Maca / Fenugreek Capsules are an innovative blend of ingredients intended to provide nutritive support for male performance.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tribulus ( Tribulus Terrestris ) ( Fruit Extract ) ( Supplying , Saponin ) , Organic Maca ( Lepidium Meyenii ) ( Root ) , Fenugreek ( Trigonella Foenum-graecum ) ( Seed Extract ) ( Supplying , Saponin ) , Damiana ( Turnera diffusa ) ( Leaf ) , Cordyceps Cs-4 ( Cordyceps Sinensis ) ( Mycelial Biomass [ Vegetative Stage ] Extract ) , Longjack (Eurycoma Longifolia Jack) (Root/rhizome Extract) , Velvet Bean ( Mucuna Pruriens ) ( Bean [ Seed ] Extract ) ( Supplying , Catecholamines ) . Other Ingredients : Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Maltodextrin , Cellulose . .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More