Surf Sweets® Assorted Gummy Bears
Product Details
Surf Sweets Gummy Bears are simply the best! Our allergy-free gummy bears are made with organic fruit juice and organic cane sugar and include 100% of Vitamin C per serving. Each Allergy-Free Gummy Bear makes a great treat for everyone since they are also free of the Top 10 most common food allergens and artificial colors. Our delicious, all natural fruit flavors include: cherry, lemon, strawberry, grape, orange, and grapefruit. Whether you’re looking for a great snack to share with the family, or a treat for yourself, we know that you’ll be delighted with our gluten-free gummy bears.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup , Organic Cane Sugar , Gelatin , Organic Grape Juice Concentrate , Citric Acid , Lactic Acid ( Non-Dairy ) , Ascorbic Acid , Colors Added (Organic Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric, Organic Annatto) , Natural Flavors , Organic Sunflower Oil , Carnauba Wax .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
