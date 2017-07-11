Surf Sweets® Assorted Gummy Bears Perspective: front
Surf Sweets® Assorted Gummy Bears Perspective: back
Surf Sweets® Assorted Gummy Bears

6 ozUPC: 0089147500168
Product Details

Surf Sweets Gummy Bears are simply the best! Our allergy-free gummy bears are made with organic fruit juice and organic cane sugar and include 100% of Vitamin C per serving. Each Allergy-Free Gummy Bear makes a great treat for everyone since they are also free of the Top 10 most common food allergens and artificial colors. Our delicious, all natural fruit flavors include: cherry, lemon, strawberry, grape, orange, and grapefruit. Whether you’re looking for a great snack to share with the family, or a treat for yourself, we know that you’ll be delighted with our gluten-free gummy bears.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup , Organic Cane Sugar , Gelatin , Organic Grape Juice Concentrate , Citric Acid , Lactic Acid ( Non-Dairy ) , Ascorbic Acid , Colors Added (Organic Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric, Organic Annatto) , Natural Flavors , Organic Sunflower Oil , Carnauba Wax .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
