Ingredients

Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Organic Grape Juice Concentrate , Pectin , Citric Acid , Ascorbic Acid , Colors Added (Organic Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric, Organic Annatto) , Natural Flavors , Confectioner\'s Glaze , Carnauba Wax , Organic Sunflower Oil .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More