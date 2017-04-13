Surf Sweets Assorted Organic Jelly Beans Perspective: front
Surf Sweets Assorted Organic Jelly Beans

6 ozUPC: 0089147500169
Product Details

Inspired by healthy California living, Surf Sweets Organic Jelly Beans are made with only the highest-quality organic and natural ingredients. Their gummy candies and jelly beans are naturally sweetened with organic fruit juice and contain only pure goodness from nature, with no artificial colors or flavors. These gluten-free jelly beans have 100 percent of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C per serving.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate34g11%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar29g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Organic Grape Juice Concentrate , Pectin , Citric Acid , Ascorbic Acid , Colors Added (Organic Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric, Organic Annatto) , Natural Flavors , Confectioner\'s Glaze , Carnauba Wax , Organic Sunflower Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
