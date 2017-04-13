Surf Sweets Assorted Organic Jelly Beans
Product Details
Inspired by healthy California living, Surf Sweets Organic Jelly Beans are made with only the highest-quality organic and natural ingredients. Their gummy candies and jelly beans are naturally sweetened with organic fruit juice and contain only pure goodness from nature, with no artificial colors or flavors. These gluten-free jelly beans have 100 percent of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C per serving.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Organic Grape Juice Concentrate , Pectin , Citric Acid , Ascorbic Acid , Colors Added (Organic Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric, Organic Annatto) , Natural Flavors , Confectioner\'s Glaze , Carnauba Wax , Organic Sunflower Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More