Surf Sweets Organic Fruity Bears Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Surf Sweets Organic Fruity Bears

2.75 OZUPC: 0089147500104
Purchase Options

Product Details

Surf Sweets Fruity Bears are simply the best! These Organic Fruity Bears are made with organic fruit juice, organic cane sugar and include 100% DV of Vitamin C per serving. They are also free from artificial colors, flavors, and high fructose corn syrup. These gummy bears make a great treat for everyone since they are also free of the Top 10 most common food allergens. Whether you're looking for a great snack to share with the family or a treat for yourself, you'll be delighted with these Vegan Gummy Bears.

  • Made with Organic Fruit Juice
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colors & Flavors

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size16piece (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.5%
Total Carbohydrate32g10.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar23g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C60mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Colors Added (Organic Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric, Organic Annatto), Natural Flavors

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More