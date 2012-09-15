Surf Sweets Organic Fruity Bears
Product Details
Surf Sweets Fruity Bears are simply the best! These Organic Fruity Bears are made with organic fruit juice, organic cane sugar and include 100% DV of Vitamin C per serving. They are also free from artificial colors, flavors, and high fructose corn syrup. These gummy bears make a great treat for everyone since they are also free of the Top 10 most common food allergens. Whether you're looking for a great snack to share with the family or a treat for yourself, you'll be delighted with these Vegan Gummy Bears.
- Made with Organic Fruit Juice
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colors & Flavors
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Colors Added (Organic Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric, Organic Annatto), Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More