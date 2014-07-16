Surf Sweets Organic Gummy Worms
Product Details
Surf Sweets GummyWorms are simply the best! These allergy-free gummyworms are made with organic fruit juice and organic cane sugar and include 100% of Vitamin C per serving. Each Allergy-Free GummyWorm makes a great treat for everyone since they are also free of the Top 10 most common food allergens and artificial colors. The delicious, all natural fruit flavors include: cherry, lemon, strawberry, grape, orange, and grapefruit. Whether you're looking for a great snack to share with the family, or a treat for yourself, you'll be delighted with these gluten-free gummy worms.
- Made with Organic Cane Sugar
- No Synthetic Colors • Naturally Flavored
- Allergy Friendly!
- Gluten Free
- Nut Free
- Made in USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid (Non-dairy), Ascorbic Acid, Colors Added (Organic Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric, Organic Annatto), Natural Flavors, Organic Sunflower Oil, Carnauba Wax
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More