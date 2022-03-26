Surf Sweets Organic Jelly Beans Perspective: front
Surf Sweets Organic Jelly Beans

2.75 ozUPC: 0089147500105
Naturally Flavored: Cherry, Grapefruit, Grape, Lemon, Orange, & Strawberry

Free From the Top 10 Common Allergens

  • No Synthetic Colors • Naturally Flavored • Vegetarian
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Certified Gluten Free
  • USDA Organic
  • Nut Free
  • Made in the USA

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size31pieces (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.25%
Total Carbohydrate35g11.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar32g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C60mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Colors Added (Organic Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric, Organic Annatto), Natural Flavors, Confectioner's Glaze, Carnauba Wax, Organic Sunflower Oil

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

