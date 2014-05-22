Surf Sweets Watermelon Rings Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Surf Sweets Watermelon Rings

2.75 ozUPC: 0089147500153
Purchase Options

Product Details

Free From the Top 10 Common Allergens

  • Watermelon Flavor
  • No Synthetic Colors
  • Naturally Flavored
  • Vegan • USDA Organic
  • Certified Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Allergy Friendly!
  • Nut Free
  • Made In USA

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar15g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Tapioca Syrup Solids, Water, Organic Pear Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Contains 1% or Less of: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Organic Watermelon Flavor, Ascorbic Acid, Colored With Carrot and Blackcurrant Extracts

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More