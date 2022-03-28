Hover to Zoom
Sutter Home® Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008520000055
Purchase Options
Product Details
Sutter Home Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is full bodied with a rich aroma to delight the senses. This Cabernet wine features dark fruit flavors with red cherry, sweet vanilla, toasted oak and light herbal aromas. A soft mouthfeel is rounded out by a medium-bodied, lasting finish. Pair with grilled steak, eggplant parmesan and braised lamb shanks.
- This bottled wine has 12.9% alcohol by volume.Features dark fruit flavors, including juicy red cherries and black currants, with hints of sweet vanilla and toasted oak with light herbal aromas
- Dry red wine with a soft mouthfeel rounded out by a medium-bodied, lasting finish
- Earned 94 points - Best of Class from 2019 New World International and 90 points from 2019 San Diego International
- This red wine pairs well with grilled flank steak, braised lamb shanks and eggplant Parmesan
- Cabernet wine made with grapes sourced from California vineyards
- Malolactic fermentation wine making process results in bold aromas and flavor
- One 1.5L wine bottle of Sutter Home Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine, 12.9% ABV
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories122.01
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate3.82g1%
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More