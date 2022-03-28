Hover to Zoom
Sutter Home® Chardonnay White Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008520000056
Product Details
Sutter Home Chardonnay White Wine has silky-smooth texture. Pear and citrus aromas lead to creamy peach and apple flavors with a full, lingering finish. This dry white wine won 91 Points - Gold from 2019 Monterey International and 95 Points - Gold from 2019 New World International. Pair with pork chops, creamy pastas and mild cheeses. This bottled wine has 13.1% alcohol by volume.
- White wine with creamy peach and juicy apple flavors
- Silky smooth wine with ripe pear and zesty citrus aromas with rich, creamy tones and a round, lingering finish
- Awarded 91 Points - Gold from 2019 Monterey International and 95 Points - Gold from 2019 New World International
- This California wine pairs well with pork chops, creamy pastas, or mild and flavorful cheeses
- Chardonnay wine with grapes sourced from California vineyards
- Wine making process includes partial malolactic fermentation and wood aging followed by stainless steel aging to finish
- One 1.5L wine bottle of Sutter Home Chardonnay, 13.1%
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Total Carbohydrate3.8g1%
Protein0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
