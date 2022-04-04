Hover to Zoom
Sutter Home® Fruit Infusions Sweet Peach White Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008520000182
Sutter Home Fruit Infusions Sweet Peach White Wine is bursting with so much ripe, luscious, juicy peach flavor, you won't want to put your glass down. This white wine is deliciously sweet with natural peach juice, a light, refreshing finish and a hint of spritz. A perfect pairing with peach desserts and spicy dishes, this fruit wine is a delicious choice for sunny afternoons and summer evenings.
- Sweet white wine bursting with so much flavor of luscious and juicy peaches picked at peak ripeness, you won’t want to put the glass down
- A deliciously refreshing fruit wine with bright peach flavors and a hint of spritz to give it a light, fresh finish
- Earned 87 points - Silver from 2021 Beverage Testing Institute
- California wine that pairs well with spicy foods and peach desserts
- Peach wine made with California grapes
- Deliciously sweet wine crafted using real fruit juice, natural flavors and a hint of effervescence
- One 1.5L wine bottle of Sutter Home Fruit Infusions Sweet Peach White Wine, 7.5% ABV