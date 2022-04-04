Sutter Home Mini Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: front
Sutter Home Mini Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: back
Sutter Home Mini Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: left
Sutter Home Mini Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: right
Sutter Home Mini Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: top
Sutter Home Mini Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: bottom
Sutter Home Mini Chardonnay White Wine

4 bottles / 187 mLUPC: 0008520061874
Product Details

Sutter Home Chardonnay White Wine has silky-smooth texture. Pear and citrus aromas lead to creamy peach and apple flavors with a full, lingering finish. This dry white wine won 91 Points - Gold from 2019 Monterey International and 95 Points - Gold from 2019 New World International. Pair with pork chops, creamy pastas and mild cheeses. This bottled wine has 13.1% alcohol by volume.

  • White wine with creamy peach and juicy apple flavors
  • Silky smooth wine with ripe pear and zesty citrus aromas with rich, creamy tones and a round, lingering finish
  • Awarded 91 Points - Gold from 2019 Monterey International and 95 Points - Gold from 2019 New World International
  • Open this California wine to go with pork chops, creamy pastas, or mild and flavorful cheeses
  • Chardonnay wine with grapes sourced from California vineyards
  • Wine making process includes partial malolactic fermentation and wood aging followed by stainless steel aging to finish
  • Four 187mL wine bottles of Sutter Home Chardonnay, 13.1% ABV