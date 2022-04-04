Sutter Home Merlot Red Wine is a full-bodied, silky-smooth red wine with delicious fruit characteristics, soft tannins and a rounded mouthfeel. Ripe black cherry aromas with hints of tobacco and herbal spice lead to smoky black cherry and spiced plum flavors on the palate. This award-winning California wine pairs well with herb-roasted chicken, spaghetti Bolognese and mushroom risotto.

Dry red wine with ripe black cherry aromas, hints of tobacco and herbal spice leading to smoky black cherry and spiced plum flavors

Full-bodied, silky-smooth dry wine with soft tannins and a rounded mouthfeel

Earned 94 points, Best of Class and Double Gold from 2019 Sunset International and Double Gold from San Francisco International

Merlot wine is a perfect partner for herb-roasted chicken, spaghetti Bolognese and mushroom risotto

Made with grapes grown in California vineyards

California bottled wine fermented in stainless steel tanks at cool temperatures to preserve vivid cherry flavors and aromas

Four 187mL wine bottles of Sutter Home Merlot Red Wine, 13.4% ABV