Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Sutter Home Mini Merlot Red Wine
4 bottles / 187 mLUPC: 0008520021874
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 1
Product Details
Sutter Home Merlot Red Wine is a full-bodied, silky-smooth red wine with delicious fruit characteristics, soft tannins and a rounded mouthfeel. Ripe black cherry aromas with hints of tobacco and herbal spice lead to smoky black cherry and spiced plum flavors on the palate. This award-winning California wine pairs well with herb-roasted chicken, spaghetti Bolognese and mushroom risotto.
- Dry red wine with ripe black cherry aromas, hints of tobacco and herbal spice leading to smoky black cherry and spiced plum flavors
- Full-bodied, silky-smooth dry wine with soft tannins and a rounded mouthfeel
- Earned 94 points, Best of Class and Double Gold from 2019 Sunset International and Double Gold from San Francisco International
- Merlot wine is a perfect partner for herb-roasted chicken, spaghetti Bolognese and mushroom risotto
- Made with grapes grown in California vineyards
- California bottled wine fermented in stainless steel tanks at cool temperatures to preserve vivid cherry flavors and aromas
- Four 187mL wine bottles of Sutter Home Merlot Red Wine, 13.4% ABV