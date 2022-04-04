Sutter Home Pinot Grigio White Wine is light and refreshing. This Pinot Grigio wine has crisp acidity and a clean finish. Delicate floral notes mingle with ripe pear, peach and melon, leading to bright citrus and tropical fruit flavors. It received Gold from the San Francisco Chronicle in 2017 and 91 Points - Gold from the 2019 Toast of the Coast. This white wine has 13.1% alcohol by volume.

Semi-sweet Pinot wine with bright citrus, white peach and tropical fruit flavors

Light with crisp acidity and a clean finish with delicate floral notes

Awarded Gold from the San Francisco Chronicle in 2017 and 91 Points - Gold from the 2019 Toast of the Coast

Bottled wine pairs well with pasta primavera, citrusy salads and grilled seafood

Dry white wine made with grapes sourced from California vineyards

Cold fermented in stainless steel tanks to preserve crisp acidity

Four 187mL wine bottles of Sutter Home Pinot Grigio White Wine, 13.1% ABV

