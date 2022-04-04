Sutter Home Sangria Red Wine is inspired by traditional Spanish sangria with a distinctive California style to make it lighter and juicier. Berry and citrus aromas reveal juicy cherry flavors with zesty hints of orange, lemon and lime, while warm spice notes lead to a luscious mouthfeel and a refreshing finish. Serve this sweet red wine with ahi tuna tacos, chicken wings and pork tenderloin.

Berry and citrus aromas reveal juicy cherry flavors with zesty hints of orange, lemon and lime, while warm spice notes lead to a crisp finish

Light-bodied sangria wine with bright, fresh fruit flavors and a luscious mouthfeel that leads to a refreshing finish

This red, sweet wine Earned 90 points - Gold from 2019 Toast to Coast

California wine that pairs well with ahi tuna tacos, chicken wings and pork tenderloin

Red sangria made with grapes sourced from California vineyards

Fermented in stainless steel to preserve fresh fruit flavors

Four 187mL wine bottles of Sutter Home Sangria Red Wine, 12% ABV

