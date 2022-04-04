Hover to Zoom
Sutter Home Mini Sangria Red Wine
4 bottles / 187 mLUPC: 0008520011887
Product Details
Sutter Home Sangria Red Wine is inspired by traditional Spanish sangria with a distinctive California style to make it lighter and juicier. Berry and citrus aromas reveal juicy cherry flavors with zesty hints of orange, lemon and lime, while warm spice notes lead to a luscious mouthfeel and a refreshing finish. Serve this sweet red wine with ahi tuna tacos, chicken wings and pork tenderloin.
- Berry and citrus aromas reveal juicy cherry flavors with zesty hints of orange, lemon and lime, while warm spice notes lead to a crisp finish
- Light-bodied sangria wine with bright, fresh fruit flavors and a luscious mouthfeel that leads to a refreshing finish
- This red, sweet wine Earned 90 points - Gold from 2019 Toast to Coast
- California wine that pairs well with ahi tuna tacos, chicken wings and pork tenderloin
- Red sangria made with grapes sourced from California vineyards
- Fermented in stainless steel to preserve fresh fruit flavors
- Four 187mL wine bottles of Sutter Home Sangria Red Wine, 12% ABV