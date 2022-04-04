Sutter Home Sauvignon Blanc White Wine is a classic, cool-climate style. Citrus and passionfruit aromas reveal honeydew melon, grapefruit and lime flavors with spice and mineral notes. Awards for this dry white wine include 2017 California State Fair Gold and 2018 San Francisco Chronicle Gold. It pairs well with shrimp and linguine with pesto. This bottled dry wine has 13.5% alcohol by volume.

Sauvignon blanc white wine with honeydew melon, grapefruit and lime flavors accented by spice and mineral notes on the palate

Crisp and refreshing with a clean finish with zesty citrus and passionfruit aromas

California wine awarded 2017 California State Fair Gold, 2018 Toast of the Coast Gold and 95 Points - Gold from New World International in 2019

Pairs well with tarragon shrimp, thyme-roasted chicken and linguine with pesto

Bottled wine made with grapes sourced from California vineyards

Cold fermented and aged in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks during wine making process

Four 187mL wine bottles of Sutter Home Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5% ABV