Sutter Home Moscato Wine is a sweet, creamy wine. White peach and lychee aromas lead to peach and melon flavors with refreshing acidity and a crisp finish. This white wine won Reserve Class Champion, Double Gold - 2019 Houston Livestock & Rodeo and Best of Class - 2019 San Francisco International. Pair with light cheeses, barbecued ribs or spicy grilled shrimp. It has 10.1% alcohol by volume.

Four 187mL wine bottles of Sutter Home Moscato White Wine, 10.1% ABV