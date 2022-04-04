Sutter Home® Moscato White Wine Perspective: front
Sutter Home® Moscato White Wine Perspective: back
Sutter Home® Moscato White Wine Perspective: left
Sutter Home® Moscato White Wine Perspective: right
Sutter Home® Moscato White Wine Perspective: top
Sutter Home® Moscato White Wine Perspective: bottom
Sutter Home® Moscato White Wine

4 bottles / 187 mLUPC: 0008520091875
Product Details

Sutter Home Moscato Wine is a sweet, creamy wine. White peach and lychee aromas lead to peach and melon flavors with refreshing acidity and a crisp finish. This white wine won Reserve Class Champion, Double Gold - 2019 Houston Livestock & Rodeo and Best of Class - 2019 San Francisco International. Pair with light cheeses, barbecued ribs or spicy grilled shrimp. It has 10.1% alcohol by volume.

  • Sweet wine with creamy peach and juicy melon flavors with hints of caramel
  • Bottled wine with aromas of white peaches and exotic lychee with refreshing acidity and a crisp finish
  • Awarded Reserve Class Champion, Double Gold - 2019 Houston Livestock & Rodeo and Best of Class - 2019 San Francisco International
  • This California wine pairs well with light cheeses, barbecued ribs and spicy grilled shrimp
  • Sweet white wine made with grapes sourced from California vineyards
  • Cold fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks during the wine making process
  • Four 187mL wine bottles of Sutter Home Moscato White Wine, 10.1% ABV