Sutter Home® Moscato White Wine
4 bottles / 187 mLUPC: 0008520091875
Product Details
Sutter Home Moscato Wine is a sweet, creamy wine. White peach and lychee aromas lead to peach and melon flavors with refreshing acidity and a crisp finish. This white wine won Reserve Class Champion, Double Gold - 2019 Houston Livestock & Rodeo and Best of Class - 2019 San Francisco International. Pair with light cheeses, barbecued ribs or spicy grilled shrimp. It has 10.1% alcohol by volume.
- Sweet wine with creamy peach and juicy melon flavors with hints of caramel
- Bottled wine with aromas of white peaches and exotic lychee with refreshing acidity and a crisp finish
- Awarded Reserve Class Champion, Double Gold - 2019 Houston Livestock & Rodeo and Best of Class - 2019 San Francisco International
- This California wine pairs well with light cheeses, barbecued ribs and spicy grilled shrimp
- Sweet white wine made with grapes sourced from California vineyards
- Cold fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks during the wine making process
- Four 187mL wine bottles of Sutter Home Moscato White Wine, 10.1% ABV