Sutter Home® Red Blend Wine
4 bottles / 187 mLUPC: 0008520011886
Sutter Home Red Blend is a sophisticated, approachable red wine with a deep, dark red color. Enticing fresh cherry aromas with delicious hints of sweet vanilla lead to juicy red fruit flavors complemented by accents of toasty oak and spice. A balanced blend of Zinfandel, Merlot, Cabernet and a touch of Syrah, this red blend red wine pairs well with grilled pork burgers and grilled flank steak.
- Enticing fresh cherry aromas with delicious hints of sweet vanilla lead to juicy red fruit flavors complemented by accents of toasty oak and spice
- A smooth luxurious mouthfeel and exceptionally graceful texture makes this a very sophisticated, approachable red blend red wine
- Earned 90 points - Gold from San Francisco International
- Pairs well with grilled pork burgers and grilled flank steak
- Bottled wine featuring grapes sourced from California vineyards
- Aggressive early pump over regimen enhances the texture of this California wine and extracts softer tannins
- Four 187mL wine bottles of Sutter Home Red Wine Blend, 13.8% ABV
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories127
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
