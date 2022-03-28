Hover to Zoom
Sutter Home® Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008520000057
Product Details
Sutter Home Sauvignon Blanc White Wine is a classic, cool-climate style. Citrus and passionfruit aromas reveal honeydew melon, grapefruit and lime flavors with spice and mineral notes. Awards for this dry white wine include 2017 California State Fair Gold and 2018 San Francisco Chronicle Gold. It pairs well with shrimp and linguine with pesto. This bottled dry wine has 13.5% alcohol by volume.
- Sauvignon blanc white wine with honeydew melon, grapefruit and lime flavors accented by spice and mineral notes on the palate
- Crisp and refreshing with a clean finish with zesty citrus and passionfruit aromas
- Awarded 2017 California State Fair Gold 2018 Toast of the Coast Gold and 95 Points - Gold from New World International in 2019
- California wine pairs well with tarragon shrimp, thyme-roasted chicken and linguine with pesto
- Bottled wine made with grapes sourced from California vineyards
- Cold fermented and aged in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks during wine making process
- One 1.5L wine bottle of Sutter Home Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5% ABV
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
