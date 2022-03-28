Sutter Home Sweet Red Wine is an inviting blend of Merlot, Zinfandel and Syrah grapes. Delicate peach and floral aromas reveal abundant fresh cherry, berry and peach flavors on the palate with refreshing acidity. Soft tannins complement the natural residual grape sweetness for a luscious mouthfeel. Serve this wine well-chilled with barbecued ribs, juicy cheeseburgers and spicy Asian food.

Sweet red wine with fresh cherry, juicy berry and ripe peach flavors

Delicate peach and floral aromas with refreshing acidity, soft tannins and a luscious mouthfeel

Earned 91 points—Gold from 2019 West Coast Wine

California wine blend pairs well with barbecued ribs, juicy cheeseburgers and spicy Asian foods

Bottled wine made with grapes sourced from California vineyards

Cold fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks to preserve aromas and flavors during the wine making process

One 1.5L wine bottle of Sutter Home Sweet Red Wine, 12.15% ABV