Sutter Home® White Zinfandel Blush Wine

1.5 LUPC: 0008520000059
Located in AISLE 1

Product Details

Sutter Home White Zinfandel Wine offers a beautiful pale pink color. Delicate aromas of sun-ripened berries lead to strawberry and melon flavors with a hint of vanilla and a crisp, refreshing finish. Awards for this blush wine include the 2019 Ultimate Wine with 90 Points. Pair with spicy Asian cuisine and chicken. It has 9.8% alcohol by volume and comes in a screw-cap bottle for easy opening.

  • Rose wine with creamy strawberry and melon flavors with a hint of vanilla
  • California wine with a crisp and refreshing finish and sun-ripened berry aromas
  • Awarded 2018 San Diego International with 90 Points - Gold, 2018 Toast of the Coast Best Sweet Rose - Gold and 2019 Ultimate Wine with 90 Points
  • Pairs well with spicy Asian cuisine, shrimp cocktail and grilled chicken
  • Grapes for this Sutter Home Wine are sourced from California vineyards
  • Grapes are pressed immediately after harvesting and cold fermented in stainless steel tanks during the wine making process
  • One 1.5L wine bottle of Sutter Home White Zinfandel Wine, 9.8% ABV