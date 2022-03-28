Sutter Home White Zinfandel Wine offers a beautiful pale pink color. Delicate aromas of sun-ripened berries lead to strawberry and melon flavors with a hint of vanilla and a crisp, refreshing finish. Awards for this blush wine include the 2019 Ultimate Wine with 90 Points. Pair with spicy Asian cuisine and chicken. It has 9.8% alcohol by volume and comes in a screw-cap bottle for easy opening.

Awarded 2018 San Diego International with 90 Points - Gold, 2018 Toast of the Coast Best Sweet Rose - Gold

Grapes for this Sutter Home Wine are sourced from California vineyards

Grapes are pressed immediately after harvesting and cold fermented in stainless steel tanks during the wine making process

