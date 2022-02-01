Suuper Size Puzzle Animal Match Perspective: front
Suuper Size Puzzle Animal Match Perspective: back
Suuper Size Puzzle Animal Match Perspective: top
Suuper Size Puzzle Animal Match

1UPC: 0090298349025
There are so many ways to play! This 34-piece floor puzzle has everything toddlers love: a cheerful animal theme, jumbo and sturdy pieces and round pieces for mixing and matching. You can create 6 puzzles with different animals and then combine them to form one large picture. You can freely mix up 10 round pieces to change the animal habitats.

