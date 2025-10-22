Swans Down Cake Flour Perspective: front
Swans Down Cake Flour Perspective: left
Swans Down Cake Flour Perspective: right
Swans Down Cake Flour Perspective: top
Swans Down Cake Flour

2 lbUPC: 0004790013010
Product Details

Swans Down is made from the finest American soft winter wheat and repeatedly sifted so that it's 27 times finer than all-purpose flour. Swans Down cake flour is a pure soft flour that does not contain a leavening agent or salt. It is the perfect flour for all of your special baking needs. Does not contain baking powder or salt.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.3mg8%
Niacin1.9mg10%
Riboflavin0.14mg10%
Thiamin0.25mg20%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Cake Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible