Swans Down Cake Flour
Product Details
Swans Down is made from the finest American soft winter wheat and repeatedly sifted so that it's 27 times finer than all-purpose flour. Swans Down cake flour is a pure soft flour that does not contain a leavening agent or salt. It is the perfect flour for all of your special baking needs. Does not contain baking powder or salt.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Cake Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More