Swanson® 100% Natural Vegetable Broth
Product Details
Swanson Vegetable Broth starts with farm-grown vegetables picked at the peak of freshness and roasted mirepoix for richer flavor. Our broth brings depth and richness to any homemade meal. And, just like homemade, we only use 100% natural ingredients, with no MSG added, no preservatives, and its 100% fat-free* and gluten-free. Start with Swanson Vegetable Broth to create sensational vegetarian and vegan soups, sides, and more! Taste the Swanson Difference. We believe every family deserves homemade food that's as high quality as the time spent enjoying it. For decades, we've carefully crafted broths and stocks that bring rich, homemade flavor into the convenience of a carton or can. The best ingredients make the best dishes. Swanson Broths & Stocks are made from simple, high-quality ingredients you can recognize. Our ingredients are sourced from farms we trust, and we select the finest vegetables, picked at the peak of freshness. Reach for one of our rich broths or robust stocks to add flavor to your favorite homemade soups, side dishes, stuffings, braises, skillet dishes, and more! [*See nutrition information for sodium content]
- Swanson Vegetable broth is crafted with farm-grown vegetables picked at the peak of freshness and roasted mirepoix for richer flavor
- No MSG added, no preservatives, 100% fat free*, gluten free, and vegetarian [*See Nutrition Information for sodium content]
- Because Swanson vegetable broth starts with a roasted mirepoix, its delicious flavor is perfect for building your favorite soups and sauces
- With a unique balance of flavor, enhance your next dish of mashed potatoes, stuffing, or soup with our vegetable broth
- This Swanson Broth ships as an individual 32-ounce resealable carton that's perfect to stock in your pantry
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Broth (Water and the Concentrated Juices of Carrot, Celery, Tomato, Celeriac, Onion, Cabbage), Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Cane Sugar, Carrot Juice, Yeast Extract, Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Celery), Natural Flavoring, Potato Flour, Dehydrated Carrots
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
