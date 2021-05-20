Swanson Beef Broth is crafted from real, high-quality beef and vegetables picked at the peak of freshness for a rich, savory broth. Each batch of Swanson Beef Broth is gently simmered, layering in notes of roasted beef and pan drippings, ready to add depth of flavor to your homemade dishes. And, just like homemade, our broth is 100% natural, with no MSG added, no preservatives, and its 100% fat-free and gluten-free. In a resealable 32oz carton, start with Swanson Beef Broth to create sensational beef soups, beef stews, and more! Taste the Swanson Difference. We believe every family deserves homemade food that's as high quality as the time spent enjoying it. For decades, we've carefully crafted broths and stocks that bring rich, homemade flavor into the convenience of a carton or can. The best ingredients make the best dishes. Swanson Broths & Stocks are made from simple, high-quality ingredients you can recognize. Our ingredients are sourced from farms we trust, and we select the finest vegetables, picked at the peak of freshness. Reach for one of our rich broths or robust stocks to add flavor to your favorite homemade soups, side dishes, stuffings, braises, skillet dishes, and more! *No artificial ingredients and only minimally processed

Rich flavor from quality ingredients: Swanson beef broth is crafted from high quality roasted beef, pan drippings and the finest vegetables picked at the peak of freshness for richer flavor

Perfect for holiday cooking: Bring out richer homemade flavor in your holiday roasts, soups, stews, and more with Swanson Beef Broth

Covenient pantry staple: This Swanson broth ships as an individual 14.5 ounce can that's perfect to stock in your pantry