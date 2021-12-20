Swanson Beef Cooking Stock Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Swanson Beef Cooking Stock Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Swanson Beef Cooking Stock Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Swanson Beef Cooking Stock Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Swanson Beef Cooking Stock Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Swanson Beef Cooking Stock Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Swanson Beef Cooking Stock

32 ozUPC: 0005100021445
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Swanson Beef Stock is crafted from real, high-quality beef & bones and farm-grown vegetables, perfectly seasoned for a rich, robust flavor. Each batch of Swanson Beef Stock is gently simmered, ready to add depth of flavor to your homemade dishes. And, just like homemade, we only use 100% natural ingredients, with no MSG added, no preservatives, and its fat-free and gluten-free. Start with Swanson Beef Stock to create sensational beef soups, beef stews, and more! Taste the Swanson Difference.

  • Rich flavor from quality ingredients: Swanson beef broth is crafted from high quality roasted beef, pan drippings and the finest vegetables picked at the peak of freshness for richer flavor
  • Perfect for holiday cooking: Bring out richer homemade flavor in your holiday roasts, soups, stews, and more with Swanson Beef Broth
  • Covenient pantry staple: This Swanson broth ships as an individual 14.5 ounce can that's perfect to stock in your pantry

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium500mg21.74%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Stock, Contains Less Than 2% of: Yeast Extract, Salt, Honey, Beef Fat**, Natural Flavoring, Tomato Paste, Onion Juice Concentrate, Carrots, Cabbage, Celery, Onions, Beef Extract, Parsley. **Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More