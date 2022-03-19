Ingredients

CHICKEN STOCK, CHICKEN MEAT, MUSHROOMS, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, WATER, VEGETABLE OIL, RED PEPPERS, WHEAT FLOUR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: SALT, CHICKEN FAT, GREEN PEPPERS, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, RECONSTITUTED SKIM MILK, DEHYDRATED CREAM, YEAST EXTRACT, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, NATURAL FLAVORING, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, BETA CAROTENE FOR COLOR, DEHYDRATED CHICKEN, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, TURMERIC EXTRACT FOR COLOR, PAPRIKA EXTRACT FOR COLOR.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.