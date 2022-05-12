Swanson® Chicken a la King Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Swanson® Chicken a la King Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Swanson® Chicken a la King

12 ct / 10.5 ozUPC: 1005100002402
Purchase Options

Product Details

Swanson Chicken a la King Made with White & Dark Chicken Meat is perfect to add to your entree. Chunks of white meat with vegetables brings homestyle flavors the whole family will love!

  • Chunks of chicken and vegetables in every bite
  • Simply heat and serve
  • Easy-open lid
  • Great for dinnertime
  • Complete your entree

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeAmount per serving
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g21%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13%
Sodium1320mg57%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar1g
Protein12g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, CHICKEN MEAT, MUSHROOMS, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, WATER, VEGETABLE OIL, RED PEPPERS, WHEAT FLOUR. CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: SALT, GREEN PEPPERS, CHICKEN FAT, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, RECONSTITUTED SKIM MILK, NATURAL FLAVORING, DEHYDRATED CREAM, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, YEAST EXTRACT (AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT), SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, BETA CAROTENE FOR COLOR, DEHYDRATED CHICKEN, MONO AND DIGLYCERIDES, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, TURMERIC EXTRACT, PAPRIKA EXTRACT FOR COLOR. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, SOY

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More