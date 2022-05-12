Swanson® Chicken a la King
Swanson Chicken a la King Made with White & Dark Chicken Meat is perfect to add to your entree. Chunks of white meat with vegetables brings homestyle flavors the whole family will love!
- Chunks of chicken and vegetables in every bite
- Simply heat and serve
- Easy-open lid
- Great for dinnertime
- Complete your entree
CHICKEN STOCK, CHICKEN MEAT, MUSHROOMS, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, WATER, VEGETABLE OIL, RED PEPPERS, WHEAT FLOUR. CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: SALT, GREEN PEPPERS, CHICKEN FAT, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, RECONSTITUTED SKIM MILK, NATURAL FLAVORING, DEHYDRATED CREAM, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, YEAST EXTRACT (AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT), SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, BETA CAROTENE FOR COLOR, DEHYDRATED CHICKEN, MONO AND DIGLYCERIDES, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, TURMERIC EXTRACT, PAPRIKA EXTRACT FOR COLOR. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, SOY
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
