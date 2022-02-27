Swanson Chicken Bone Broth Case
Product Details
Swanson Chicken Bone Broth is the nutritious snack that has 8g collagen protein per serving. Crafted from high-quality ingredients, this richly roasted chicken bone broth gets its flavor from real chicken bones. 100% natural, Swanson Bone Broth is crafted with tender chicken raised without antibiotics, non-GMO ingredients, and no preservatives. Packaged in a resealable, recyclable carton, just heat it for a snack or add it into recipes. *not a good source of protein.
- Roasted in bones, vegetables, spices, & herbs
- Made with non-GMO ingredients
- No preservatives added
- 35 calorie snack per serving
- Made from chicken stock with no antibiotics
- Great quick and easy snack
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, CARROTS, CABBAGE, CELERY, ONIONS, SALT, TOMATO PASTE, PARSLEY, THYME.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More