Swanson Chicken Bone Broth Case
Swanson Chicken Bone Broth Case

12 ct / 32 ozUPC: 1005100027009
Swanson Chicken Bone Broth is the nutritious snack that has 8g collagen protein per serving. Crafted from high-quality ingredients, this richly roasted chicken bone broth gets its flavor from real chicken bones. 100% natural, Swanson Bone Broth is crafted with tender chicken raised without antibiotics, non-GMO ingredients, and no preservatives. Packaged in a resealable, recyclable carton, just heat it for a snack or add it into recipes. *not a good source of protein.

  • Roasted in bones, vegetables, spices, & herbs
  • Made with non-GMO ingredients
  • No preservatives added
  • 35 calorie snack per serving
  • Made from chicken stock with no antibiotics
  • Great quick and easy snack

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
48.0 About servings per container
Serving size 2/3 cup (55g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein8g0%
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, CARROTS, CABBAGE, CELERY, ONIONS, SALT, TOMATO PASTE, PARSLEY, THYME.

Allergen Info
Undeclared Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
