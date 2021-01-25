Swanson® Chicken Broth Perspective: front
Swanson® Chicken Broth Perspective: back
Swanson® Chicken Broth Perspective: left
Swanson® Chicken Broth Perspective: right
Swanson® Chicken Broth Perspective: top
Swanson® Chicken Broth Perspective: bottom
Swanson® Chicken Broth

32 ozUPC: 0005100012114
Product Details

Swanson Chicken Broth brings the perfectly balanced flavors of farm-raised chicken, vegetables picked at the peak of freshness and high-quality seasonings into a convenient resealable carton ready for your next homemade meal. Each batch of Swanson Chicken Broth starts with a premium double stock that's gently simmered for 12 hours for richer flavor. And, just like homemade, our chicken broth uses only 100% natural ingredients - Swanson Chicken Broth is made with no added MSG, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, no preservatives and is fat-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Whether it's chicken noodle soup, mashed potatoes, or your favorite stuffing, start with Swanson Chicken Broth for richer, homemade flavor. Taste the Swanson Difference. We believe every family deserves homemade food that's as high quality as the time spent enjoying it.The best ingredients make the best dishes.

  • Create flavorful weeknight meals, from quick soups to skillet dishes, when Swanson broth is a go-to pantry staple in your kitchen
  • Bring out richer homemade flavor in your Thanksgiving recipes with Swanson Chicken Broth

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium860mg37.39%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Sugar, Natural Flavoring, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Carrots, Celery, Onions

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.