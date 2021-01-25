Swanson® Chicken Broth
Swanson Chicken Broth brings the perfectly balanced flavors of farm-raised chicken, vegetables picked at the peak of freshness and high-quality seasonings into a convenient resealable carton ready for your next homemade meal. Each batch of Swanson Chicken Broth starts with a premium double stock that's gently simmered for 12 hours for richer flavor. And, just like homemade, our chicken broth uses only 100% natural ingredients - Swanson Chicken Broth is made with no added MSG, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, no preservatives and is fat-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Whether it's chicken noodle soup, mashed potatoes, or your favorite stuffing, start with Swanson Chicken Broth for richer, homemade flavor. Taste the Swanson Difference. We believe every family deserves homemade food that's as high quality as the time spent enjoying it.The best ingredients make the best dishes.
- Create flavorful weeknight meals, from quick soups to skillet dishes, when Swanson broth is a go-to pantry staple in your kitchen
- Bring out richer homemade flavor in your Thanksgiving recipes with Swanson Chicken Broth
Chicken Stock, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Sugar, Natural Flavoring, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Carrots, Celery, Onions
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
