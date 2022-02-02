Swanson® Chicken Broth
This Swanson Chicken Broth 4 Pack brings the perfectly balanced flavors of farm-raised chicken, vegetables picked at the peak of freshness and high-quality seasonings into a convenient can. Each batch of Swanson broth starts with a premium double stock that's gently simmered for 12 hours for richer flavor. And, just like homemade, our chicken broth uses only 100% natural ingredients.
- Crafted from quality ingredients
- Farm-sourced chicken & veggies
- Rich flavor from a premium double stock
- Perfect for everyday & holiday cooking
- 100% natural, no added MSG
- No preservatives or artificial flavors
- 99% fat free and Gluten-Free
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Contains Less Than 2% of: Mirepoix (Carrots, Celery, Onions), Salt, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavoring, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
