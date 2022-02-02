This Swanson Chicken Broth 4 Pack brings the perfectly balanced flavors of farm-raised chicken, vegetables picked at the peak of freshness and high-quality seasonings into a convenient can. Each batch of Swanson broth starts with a premium double stock that's gently simmered for 12 hours for richer flavor. And, just like homemade, our chicken broth uses only 100% natural ingredients.

Crafted from quality ingredients

Farm-sourced chicken & veggies

Rich flavor from a premium double stock

Perfect for everyday & holiday cooking

100% natural, no added MSG

No preservatives or artificial flavors

99% fat free and Gluten-Free