Swanson® Chicken Broth Perspective: front
Swanson® Chicken Broth Perspective: back
Swanson® Chicken Broth Perspective: left
Swanson® Chicken Broth Perspective: right
Swanson® Chicken Broth Perspective: top
Swanson® Chicken Broth Perspective: bottom
Swanson® Chicken Broth

4 ct / 14.5 ozUPC: 0005100028205
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

This Swanson Chicken Broth 4 Pack brings the perfectly balanced flavors of farm-raised chicken, vegetables picked at the peak of freshness and high-quality seasonings into a convenient can. Each batch of Swanson broth starts with a premium double stock that's gently simmered for 12 hours for richer flavor. And, just like homemade, our chicken broth uses only 100% natural ingredients.

  • Crafted from quality ingredients
  • Farm-sourced chicken & veggies
  • Rich flavor from a premium double stock
  • Perfect for everyday & holiday cooking
  • 100% natural, no added MSG
  • No preservatives or artificial flavors
  • 99% fat free and Gluten-Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium860mg37.39%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Contains Less Than 2% of: Mirepoix (Carrots, Celery, Onions), Salt, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavoring, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
