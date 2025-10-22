Swanson Chicken Stock
Product Details
Swanson Chicken Cooking Stock adds rich, robust flavor to your homemade meals. From braises to sauces, Swanson Chicken Cooking stock is the perfect, simply seasoned flavor foundation for savory homemade cooking. Taste the Swanson Difference. We believe every family deserves homemade food that's as high quality as the time spent enjoying it. For decades, we've carefully crafted broths and stocks that bring rich, homemade flavor into the convenience of a carton or can. The best ingredients make the best dishes. Swanson Broths & Stocks are made from simple, high-quality ingredients you can recognize. Our ingredients are sourced from farms we trust, and we select the finest vegetables, picked at the peak of freshness. Reach for one of our rich broths or robust stocks to add flavor to your favorite homemade soups, side dishes, stuffing’s, braises, skillet dishes, and more!
- 100% Natural Chicken Stock: This chicken stock is crafted with no added MSG, no preservatives, or artificial flavors, and is fat free, non-GMO and gluten free
- Simply seasoned, use chicken stock as a foundational ingredient to make side dishes, braises, and sauces for parties and family dinners
- Bring out the best in your Thanksgiving recipes with Swanson stock's unique balance of flavor that's perfect for sauces and meats
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Carrots, Cabbage, Celery, Onions, Parsley
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More