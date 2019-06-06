Swanson Chicken with Ginger & Tumeric Sipping Bone Broth Perspective: front
Swanson Chicken with Ginger & Tumeric Sipping Bone Broth Perspective: back
Swanson Chicken with Ginger & Tumeric Sipping Bone Broth Perspective: left
Swanson Chicken with Ginger & Tumeric Sipping Bone Broth Perspective: right
Swanson Chicken with Ginger & Tumeric Sipping Bone Broth Perspective: top
Swanson Chicken with Ginger & Tumeric Sipping Bone Broth Perspective: bottom
Swanson Chicken with Ginger & Tumeric Sipping Bone Broth

10.75 ozUPC: 0005100027103
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Swanson Sipping Chicken Bone Broth with Ginger & Turmeric is the nutritious snack that's warm and savory, with naturally occurring collagen protein. Made from chicken bones, vegetables, herbs and spices, this sipping broth can fit into many different diets. Packaged in a microwavable, sipping cup, our rich bone broth is a simple, flavorful way to add collagen protein to your on-the-go lifestyle. Just heat it up in the microwave fast for a nutritious and 45 calorie on the go snack. Swanson Bone Broth with naturally occurring collagen protein is made from simple, high-quality ingredients you can recognize. Our chicken is sourced from farms we trust and we select the finest vegetables, picked at the peak of freshness. We start with real chicken bones, then we cook our broths to perfection to deliver a unique balance of flavor.

  • Non GMO ingredients
  • No antibiotics ever

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (305 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein9g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium470mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Bone Broth, Ginger, Carrots, Cabbage, Celery, Onions, Salt, Water, Tomato Paste, Apple Cider Vinegar, Parsley, Ginger Extract, Turmeric

Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More