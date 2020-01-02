Swanson Fat Free Beef Broth Perspective: front
Swanson Fat Free Beef Broth Perspective: back
Swanson Fat Free Beef Broth Perspective: left
Swanson Fat Free Beef Broth Perspective: right
Swanson Fat Free Beef Broth

14.5 ozUPC: 0005100002421
Product Details

Swanson Clear Beef Broth is crafted from high-quality beef and vegetables picked at peak freshness that are cooked to perfection to deliver a balanced blend of delicious flavor to your recipe. The best ingredients make the best dishes. We believe in inspiring creativity through cooking. To this end, we've built a line of broths and stocks that serve as a perfect backbone to your culinary canvas. Chefs of all levels know that a dish is only as good as what goes into it. Swanson Broth & Stock is made from simple, high-quality ingredients you can recognize. Our ingredients are sourced from farms we trust, and we select the finest vegetables, picked at the peak of freshness. Use our trustworthy broths and stocks to add flavor to soups, rice, potatoes, vegetables, and stuffing. With Swanson, you can be sure that no matter why you cook, what you cook will be delicious. Swanson Broth & Stock - it's why you cook and stay confident in the kitchen!

  • Swanson beef broth is crafted from high quality roasted beef, pan drippings and the finest vegetables picked at the peak of freshness for richer flavor
  • 100% natural beef broth: No MSG added
  • No preservatives
  • Packaged in a recyclable steel can
  • 100% fat free, and gluten free
  • No artificial ingredients and only minimally processed
  • Because Swanson beef broth is layered with notes of roasted beef and pan drippings, it’s delicious flavor is perfect for building your favorite soups and sauces

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1450mg63.04%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Stock, Contains Less Than 2% of: Mirepoix (Carrots, Celery, Onions), Salt, Natural Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Cane Sugar.

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
