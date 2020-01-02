Swanson Fat Free Beef Broth
Product Details
Swanson Clear Beef Broth is crafted from high-quality beef and vegetables picked at peak freshness that are cooked to perfection to deliver a balanced blend of delicious flavor to your recipe. The best ingredients make the best dishes. We believe in inspiring creativity through cooking. To this end, we've built a line of broths and stocks that serve as a perfect backbone to your culinary canvas. Chefs of all levels know that a dish is only as good as what goes into it. Swanson Broth & Stock is made from simple, high-quality ingredients you can recognize. Our ingredients are sourced from farms we trust, and we select the finest vegetables, picked at the peak of freshness. Use our trustworthy broths and stocks to add flavor to soups, rice, potatoes, vegetables, and stuffing. With Swanson, you can be sure that no matter why you cook, what you cook will be delicious. Swanson Broth & Stock - it's why you cook and stay confident in the kitchen!
- Swanson beef broth is crafted from high quality roasted beef, pan drippings and the finest vegetables picked at the peak of freshness for richer flavor
- 100% natural beef broth: No MSG added
- No preservatives
- Packaged in a recyclable steel can
- 100% fat free, and gluten free
- No artificial ingredients and only minimally processed
- Because Swanson beef broth is layered with notes of roasted beef and pan drippings, it’s delicious flavor is perfect for building your favorite soups and sauces
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Stock, Contains Less Than 2% of: Mirepoix (Carrots, Celery, Onions), Salt, Natural Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Cane Sugar.
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
