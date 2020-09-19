Swanson® Natural Goodness Less Sodium Chicken Broth
Swanson Natural Goodness Chicken Broth brings the perfectly balanced flavors of farm-raised chicken, vegetables picked at peak freshness and high-quality seasonings with 33% less sodium than our regular broth* to let the natural flavors shine through. Each batch of Swanson Natural Goodness Chicken Broth starts with a premium double stock that's gently simmered for simmered for 12 hours for richer flavor. And, just like homemade, our chicken broth uses only 100% natural ingredients - Swanson Natural Goodness Chicken Broth is made with no added MSG, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, no preservatives, 0g fat and is gluten-free, and non-GMO. Whether it's chicken noodle soup, mashed potatoes, or your favorite stuffing, start with Swanson Natural Goodness Chicken Broth for richer, homemade flavor. Taste the Swanson Difference.
- Only Swanson Natural Goodness Chicken Broth is uniquely crafted with a premium double stock that's simmered for 12 hours for richer flavor
- This chicken broth is crafted from farm-sourced chicken and high-quality vegetables that are picked at the peak of freshness, has no MSG added, no artificial flavors or preservatives, and is non-GMO and gluten free
- Create flavorful weeknight meals or bring out the best in your Thanksgiving recipes with Swanson broth's unique balance of flavor
- This Swanson broth ships as a single 32-ounce resealable carton that's perfect to stock in your pantry
Chicken Stock, Salt, Natural Flavoring, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Water, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Celery Juice Concentrate, Onion Juice Concentrate.
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
