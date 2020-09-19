Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Salt, Natural Flavoring, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Water, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Celery Juice Concentrate, Onion Juice Concentrate.

Allergen Info

Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More